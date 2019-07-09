WILTON — A local man was charged Monday with trafficking in suspected heroin and possessing suspected methamphetamine and Xanox, officer Ethan Kyes said Tuesday.

Kyes responded to a report of an unconscious man in a vehicle in a driveway on Weld Road at about 10:20 a.m. Monday. He woke Jeremy W. Anderson, 33, of Wilton, who was sleeping in the vehicle, Kyes said.

Upon investigation, Anderson was found to have about 28 grams of suspected heroin, about a gram of suspected methamphetamine and several Xanax pills, Kyes said.

Anderson was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Kyes said.

The heroin charge was elevated because the residence was within 1,000 feet of the two Wilton schools and Anderson had a handgun, Kyes said.

Anderson was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington and was released later that day on $2,500 cash bail.

A conviction for trafficking heroin carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction on the misdemeanor charges are punishable between a maximum of 364 days and six months in jail and a maximum fine of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

