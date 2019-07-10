SCARBOROUGH – Jacob Bronstein Dion, 89, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday morning, July 5, 2019, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough.

He was born in Lewiston on April 25, 1930, a son of Maurice and Esther (Bronstein) Dion. He graduated from Lewiston High School.

Jacob served his country in the United States Navy from 1951-1955 as a radio operator aboard the USS Ammen. After the service, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine Orono.

Mr. Dion owned and operated Jacob B. Dion CLU Insurance Company for over 40 years. He created many lasting friendships throughout his working career.

Jacob was a member of the Grand Lodge of Masons where he focused on community development and improvement.

He was an avid sports fan, following the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.

His family was his life and he enjoyed the time he spent with them. Many of his memorable moments were created at Old Orchard Beach. The family will cherish and hold on to these memories forever. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Howard Dion and Louis Dion.

He is survived by three daughters, Marla Lambrese and her husband, Anthony of Riverside, R.I., Nancy Bonneau and her husband, David of Old Orchard Beach and Kim Fisher and her husband, Michael of Beaverton, Ore.; eight grandchildren Derek, Katie, Nicholas, Daniel, Sami, Zachary, Courtney and Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Aria, Luna and Owen; nieces and nephews.

Services are private. To view Jacob’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staff at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough for all their care and support of their dad over the past five years.

