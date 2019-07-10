GREENE – Stanley M. Shostak, of Greene, died on July 8, 2019, two days before his 94th birthday, surrounded by his family. The son of Stanley J. and Anna (Marton) Shostak, he grew up in Nashua, N.H., graduating from Nashua High School in 1943 and the University of New Hampshire in 1949. He moved with his family to Lewiston in 1966 and had lived in Greene since 1986.

Stanley entered the U.S. Army at age 18 and served with the 350th Regiment, 88th Infantry Division in Italy during World War II. His unit participated in engagements to secure the cities of Rome and Florence, and to destroy the Gothic Line in the Northern Apennines. Stanley was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Combat Infantryman Badge, and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Throughout his life he insisted that every World War II soldier who served in combat deserved to be recognized for bravery.

Stanley was a modest man whose quiet demeanor sometimes masked his wry sense of humor. He valued hard work, and exemplified the virtues of fairness, honesty, and compassion. He loved books and music, and held a deep reverence for the natural world. He will be remembered as a kind man who lived simply and was devoted to his family.

He was the loving husband of Theresa (Barry), who predeceased him in 2016 after 67 years of marriage.

He is survived by a sister, Marion Joyce, of Maryland; his children, Dorothy of Abbotsford, B.C. Canada, Elizabeth and husband, Donald Drisdell of Cambridge, Mass., Ann Woodhead and husband, William of Auburn, Peter of Manchester, N.H., Martin of Greene, Michael of Minot, Walter and wife, Elisa of Seattle, Wash., Mary Ohring of New Fairfield, Conn., Matthew and wife, Paula of Austin, Texas and Anthony and wife, Crystal Nicholas of Greene; grandchildren, Jessica and Seth von Handorf, Ramona Riegel and Rhiannon and Torin Wells, Julia, Walter, and Thomas Drisdell, Edward and Samuel Woodhead, Jennifer Keith and Nicholas Shostak, Isaac and Rachel Ohring and Oskar and Una Shostak; and great-grandchildren, Helena and Liam Cuddy, Ethan and Esme Woodhead and Sebastian von Handorf.

Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Services will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Albert-Burpee.

