FRYEBURG — Celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer, the Kezar Lake Watershed Association (KLWA) is announcing a photo contest that will focus on twenty key plant and wildlife species in the area being used to study climate change. By incorporating citizen science observation into the contest, the Association hopes to call attention to the effects of climate change on the watershed.

“We are looking for the majesty and details of these key species in action,” explained Don Griggs and Laura Robinson, KLWA Board members. The photographs should be taken within the Kezar Lake watershed between July 13 and August 15. Photos submitted to [email protected] must list the species and location of each photo, and be received by August 15.

Details of the contest—including the specific species that are eligible subjects—are available at klwa.us/photocontest/. A panel of photographer-judges will award three prizes: (First Prize), a full-day rental of a Harris Tritoon pontoon boat from Kezar Lake Marina, valued at $400; (Second Prize) a $150 gift certificate from Harvest Gold Gallery in Lovell; (Third Prize) a $100 dinner-for-two gift certificate from the Lodge at Pleasant Point, Kezar Lake.

It was on August 29, 1969, that the Kezar Lake Gypsy Moth Fund voted to change its name to the Kezar Lake Association. Over the past 50 years, KLWA has developed a broad range of programs and services fulfilling its mission to preserve and protect the watershed, benefiting local residents and summer guests alike.

KLWA hopes that this Photo Contest will not only mark the organization’s anniversary but call attention to the University of Maine’s “Signs of the Seasons” program of citizen science and spark the involvement of area residents in their effort to monitor changes in key indicator species throughout the year. These observations are generating a richly detailed record of seasonal change that is allowing scientists to better track and predict the effects of climate change in our region.

Please contact Don Griggs at 925-2443 or cell, 301-351-6869.

