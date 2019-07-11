NORWAY — During the Norway Music and Arts Festival, on Saturday, July 13, the public is invited to a Lobster Roll Lunch, Quilt, and Craft Show at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway. Quilts and crafts will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eat-in and take-out lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The lunch menu includes Deb and Jane’s famous lobster rolls, watermelon, chips, brownies and a cold drink. There will be hot dogs available for those who don’t eat lobsters.

The Pine Needles Quilters, a local chapter of the Maine Pine Tree Quilters Guild, will exhibit handmade quilts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Displayed on the pews in the church’s hundred-twenty- five-year-old sanctuary, the Quilt Show will be a wonderful presentation of textile art. The indirect lighting and the sunlight, which filters through stained glass windows, will enhance the designs and the colors of the quilts.

The Pine Needles Quilters work on their own quilting, sewing, embroidery, knitting and other crafts, as well as working on several charity quilt donation projects each year. The quilters from the Norway/South Paris area meet on Thursdays 9-12 at Norway Town Office community room.

Unique crafts will be for sale and displayed in the fellowship area adjacent to the sanctuary.

The Second Congregational Church, U.C.C. is an open and affirming congregation. We welcome all to worship, study and join in fellowship with us. The proceeds from the lunch will benefit the many missions of our community focused congregation. For more information, please call the church office 743-2290.

