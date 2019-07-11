MECHANIC FALLS — Ten RSU 16 Adult Education students were honored at a cap and gown graduation ceremony on May 31 for meeting high school completion goals. Over 75 friends and family gathered in the Elm Street School gym, as six of the graduates marched single file to “Pomp and Circumstance” played by pianist Lindsay Cook.

Director Jenny Rose shared lessons learned by staff from this year’s students, and Regional Rep. Marge Kilkelly offered words of congratulations on behalf of Sen. Angus King. Superintendent Ken Healey, RSU 16 school board members, Poland Town Manager Matt Garside and Ellen Wainwright, staff assistant to Sen. Susan Collins, were also in attendance at the event.

Several graduates were recognized by staff with specific awards: Perseverance, Samra Nay; Overcoming Obstacles, Parker Smith; and Academic Achievement, Cassandra Myers. The Central Maine Community College Courage to Grow scholarship was also awarded to Rebekah Paschke for one 3-credit course.

Before receiving their diplomas from teacher Susan Lasselle and Healey, graduates thanked family, friends and educators who supported them in their educational journey by presenting them with a red rose.

The 2019 graduates are Kianna A. Argueta, Todd J. Lopes, Cassandra A. Myers, Samra J. Nay, Morgan L. Nielsen, Rebekah S. Paschke, Parker V. Smith, Oliver L. Strout, Jarred M. Vandeymark and Brawn D. Young.

For more information about Maine Adult Education or to find the nearest program, visit www.maineadulted.org.

