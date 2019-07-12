Library hosts summer used book sale

WAYNE — The Cary Memorial Library’s Summer Book Sale at the Williams House opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13. The week-long sale is one of two giant annual sales, with four rooms filled from floor to ceiling with gently used books. There are DVDs and CDs as well. Most books are priced at $1 or less. All DVDs and CDs will be sold for 50 cents a disc during the sale.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 13; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 16 to 18; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday July 20. On July 20, buy books for $2 a bag.

For more information, contact the library at 207-685-3612.

—

Christian women to hear guest singer

PARIS — Christian Woman United will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the South Paris First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris. Caroline Coffin will be the guest singer.

Contact Janice at 207-743-5770 for reservations.

—

Author to talk on Maine wild creatures

WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library will host Harpswell author Ed Robinson, who will present a talk and slideshow on his book, “Nature Notes From Maine” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

Robinson has been writing and speaking about the outdoors for years. His new presentation features photographs of many of Maine’s wild creatures, both the iconic and the secretive. He will share fascinating stories about these creatures and help the audience to understand more about their lives.

“Nature Notes From Maine” includes 60 photographs and 10 ink drawings, and signed copies will be available for purchase for $20. Proceeds will benefit the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust.

The library is just off Route 133 at 17 Old Winthrop Road in downtown Wayne. It is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible. All are welcome. Phone the library at 207-685-3612 for more information.

—

Holland Strong fest, car show

JAY — The second annual Holland Strong Summer Fest will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Spruce Mountain School Campus, 12 Tiger Drive. In addition to the car show, featuring 11 classes, a Texas-style barbecue, 5K race, raffles, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, music and food will be available.

Registration for the car show begins at 9 a.m. Spectator judging begins at 10 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. Awards to the first and second place winners, as well as a People’s Choice Award, will be handed out at 2 p.m. There is a $20 registration fee per entry for the car show.

Proceeds benefit the Holland Strong Community Foundation, which was formed in memory of Michael Holland, who was lost at sea aboard the SS El Faro in October 2015.

For more information, call 207-441-3150.

