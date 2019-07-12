MONDAY, July 15

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes a joint workshop between the council and Planning Board, and a discussion of the Agricultural Committee ordinance. Meeting agenda includes a second reading on bonding $7 million to buy Norway Savings Bank Arena.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee, 6 p.m. at the Dingley Building. Agenda includes an “entry plan” presentation by new Superintendent Todd Finn.

TUESDAY, July 16

AUBURN — Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the Hasty Community Center in Pettengill Park.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, July 17

AUBURN — Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Farmers Market, 4:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza.

THURSDAY, July 18

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn 9-1-1 Committee, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

AUBURN — Community Forest Subcommittee, 7 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

