MONDAY, July 15
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes a joint workshop between the council and Planning Board, and a discussion of the Agricultural Committee ordinance. Meeting agenda includes a second reading on bonding $7 million to buy Norway Savings Bank Arena.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee, 6 p.m. at the Dingley Building. Agenda includes an “entry plan” presentation by new Superintendent Todd Finn.
TUESDAY, July 16
AUBURN — Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the Hasty Community Center in Pettengill Park.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
WEDNESDAY, July 17
AUBURN — Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Farmers Market, 4:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza.
THURSDAY, July 18
AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn 9-1-1 Committee, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.
AUBURN — Community Forest Subcommittee, 7 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
