LEWISTON — The area’s first community center for people recovering from addiction will hold its grand opening next month.
Located on the first floor of 205 Main St. in Lewiston, the Recovery Employment Support Training Center, or REST, opened this month and features a drop-in space, meeting areas and computers for education and job training.
The center was scheduled to have its grand opening Friday, July 19, but it has postponed the celebration by a month because a musician had to reschedule.
The grand opening will now be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. It will feature a barbecue, live music and a raffle. Donations will be accepted.
