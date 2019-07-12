In response to Bob Daviau’s article in the June 14, 2019 issue:

The major industry in the Rangeley region is tourism and second home ownership. To suggest that our town not allow homeowners to rent their property short term would be a huge financial impact on our region.

Every business and the people that work in the tourist business should be aware of the negative impact this would have on our entire area.

We have worked for many years and spent a lot of taxpayer and business monies building this industry and this would all be changed if Mr. Daviau has his way.

We have faced many challenges in the last few years with Saddleback closing etc. Mr. Daviau’s suggestion would be a disaster to all of us. Think positive, move forward and enjoy our beautiful region.

Scott Morton

Rangeley

