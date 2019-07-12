On June 28, 29, 30th and July 1st at Rangeley Lakeside Theater, the Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) put on Mamma Mia! What a great musical production! Talk around town continues on what a great show it was and others express sadness that they were unable to attend as the shows were sold out.
Over the years, the quality of the shows presented by the RFA continues to amaze. I think that a lot of the credit goes to the dedication of the RFA members, but also the fact that this tight knit community is like a family. Most of the cast members and production crew have worked with each other in one way or another before and it shows in the way they interact with each other. A fun and easy rapport was felt in the dialogue, dance pieces and musical performances.
Of course, there were many actual family members both on and off stage. How much fun to have your loved ones right there with you!
New this year were the Pit singers that really helped fill out this musical spectacular.
The following are the people both on and off stage that helped to make this another great RFA success. I hope when you see the list you will appreciate the amount of volunteers it takes to put on such a fabulous show. So please, when you recognize a name, thank them! If you’re from away, consider donating to the RFA! It really is a large part of what makes Rangeley great.
CHARACTERS (in order of speaking)
Sophie Sheridan Kelsey Meehan
Ali Ariel Clinch
Lisa Amelia McMillan
Donna Sheridan Kerry Gardner
Tanya Anne Crump
Rosie Erin Perkins Smith
Sky Sam Meehan
Pepper Owen Sinclair
Eddie Daxxtyn Williams
Harry Bright Ben Andrews
Bill Austin Tim Straub
Sam Carmichael Mike Sherrod
Father Alexandrious Carl Symes
Ensemble Amanda Christian, Tina Falasco, Adrian Heatley, Jessica House, Hannah McMillan,, Raina Sherrer, Lisa Symes, Autumn-Skye Williams
PRODUCTION TEAM:
Director Sonja Johnson
Music Director Erin Smith
Producers Millie Hoekstra, Valerie Zapolsky
Choreography Lakeside Dance Academy
Set Design` Janice Adler/Sonja Johnson
Sound Phat Cat Sound: Steve Kats
Lighting Justin Orazi
Spot Lights Ana Orazi, Anna Rose Ross
Computer Effects Allison Steward
Page Turner Brooke Egan
Costumes Adrian Heatley, Jessica House, Sonja Johnson, Brenda Silloway, Valerie Zapolsky
Make Up L.A. Jacot-Descombes, Cast
Stage Crew Millie Hoekstra, Averie Flewelling, Company
Accompanist Andrea Keirstead
Pit Band Connor Ellis, Tim Wallace, Derek Wendelken
Pit Singers Pam Ellis, Les Hoekstra, Dan Johnson, Pam Morse, Dale Nagle, Laura Sadler, Jeanie Stone, Linda Wendelken, Judy Wicken
Set Construction Bob Dea, Les Hoekstra, Millie Hoekstra, Bruce Hermann, Sonja Johnson, Nicole Lund, Don Mantovani, Heidi Sorensen, Jeffrey Zapolsky, Valerie Zapolsky
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Mamma Mia!
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Letter to the Editor
-
Maine
Mechanic Falls resident give opinions on town manager’s removal
-
Connections
Restorative Community Training to be held in Norway
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: What will we do in a future without newspapers?