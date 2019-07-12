On June 28, 29, 30th and July 1st at Rangeley Lakeside Theater, the Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) put on Mamma Mia! What a great musical production! Talk around town continues on what a great show it was and others express sadness that they were unable to attend as the shows were sold out.

Over the years, the quality of the shows presented by the RFA continues to amaze. I think that a lot of the credit goes to the dedication of the RFA members, but also the fact that this tight knit community is like a family. Most of the cast members and production crew have worked with each other in one way or another before and it shows in the way they interact with each other. A fun and easy rapport was felt in the dialogue, dance pieces and musical performances.

Of course, there were many actual family members both on and off stage. How much fun to have your loved ones right there with you!

New this year were the Pit singers that really helped fill out this musical spectacular.

The following are the people both on and off stage that helped to make this another great RFA success. I hope when you see the list you will appreciate the amount of volunteers it takes to put on such a fabulous show. So please, when you recognize a name, thank them! If you’re from away, consider donating to the RFA! It really is a large part of what makes Rangeley great.

CHARACTERS (in order of speaking)

Sophie Sheridan Kelsey Meehan

Ali Ariel Clinch

Lisa Amelia McMillan

Donna Sheridan Kerry Gardner

Tanya Anne Crump

Rosie Erin Perkins Smith

Sky Sam Meehan

Pepper Owen Sinclair

Eddie Daxxtyn Williams

Harry Bright Ben Andrews

Bill Austin Tim Straub

Sam Carmichael Mike Sherrod

Father Alexandrious Carl Symes

Ensemble Amanda Christian, Tina Falasco, Adrian Heatley, Jessica House, Hannah McMillan,, Raina Sherrer, Lisa Symes, Autumn-Skye Williams

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director Sonja Johnson

Music Director Erin Smith

Producers Millie Hoekstra, Valerie Zapolsky

Choreography Lakeside Dance Academy

Set Design` Janice Adler/Sonja Johnson

Sound Phat Cat Sound: Steve Kats

Lighting Justin Orazi

Spot Lights Ana Orazi, Anna Rose Ross

Computer Effects Allison Steward

Page Turner Brooke Egan

Costumes Adrian Heatley, Jessica House, Sonja Johnson, Brenda Silloway, Valerie Zapolsky

Make Up L.A. Jacot-Descombes, Cast

Stage Crew Millie Hoekstra, Averie Flewelling, Company

Accompanist Andrea Keirstead

Pit Band Connor Ellis, Tim Wallace, Derek Wendelken

Pit Singers Pam Ellis, Les Hoekstra, Dan Johnson, Pam Morse, Dale Nagle, Laura Sadler, Jeanie Stone, Linda Wendelken, Judy Wicken

Set Construction Bob Dea, Les Hoekstra, Millie Hoekstra, Bruce Hermann, Sonja Johnson, Nicole Lund, Don Mantovani, Heidi Sorensen, Jeffrey Zapolsky, Valerie Zapolsky

