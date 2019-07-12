HOULTON – Roger J. Morin, 74, passed away in the loving care of his wife, Monday July 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Auburn, the son of Norman and Lena (Morrisette) Morin.

Roger grew up in the Lewiston and Auburn area. He left school and started working as a truck driver, a side blaster at a shoe factory, construction, and a kitchen manager at Dunkin Donuts in Wells. Along the way he earned his GED so he could attend college. He took several courses and later taught many art classes, becoming a celebrated local artist. Roger was also a Chess Master and a two time State Of Maine Champion. He enjoyed passing on his knowledge of chess and mentored and coached many young players while coaching the chess team for Houlton High School. He was a mason and a member of the Monument Lodge #96 A.F.&A.M. as well as a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Houlton.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Jean (Maskell) Morin of Houlton; a sister, Hermance “Joan” Pettengill of Lewiston, a sister-in-law, Beverly Benford of Farmington, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Angela O’Clair, and three brothers, Joseph Morin, Richard Morin, Bert Morin.

A celebration of Roger’s life will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Houlton, 61 Military Street. A reception will immediately follow the service at the church fellowship hall.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: www.dunnfuneral.com

Gifts in Roger’s memory may be made payable to the

Unitarian Universalist Church of Houlton

c/o Dunn Funeral Home

11 Park St.

Houlton, ME 04730

« Previous

Next »