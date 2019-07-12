The Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) will take a trip down memory lane on Friday, July 19, with Marc Black’s History of the 1950s and ‘60s through Popular Song.

Black’s unique and nostalgic celebration of those memorable and colorful decades features a multi-media, multi-dimensional presentation of song, storytelling and laughter. As a New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Black guides the audience through musical history using songs as diverse as “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka -Dot Bikini” and “Blowin’ in the Wind”, as well as tunes by artists ranging from Dean Martin to George Harrison. In addition to the music and discussion, the program features a slide show that’s carries audiences back in time, from bobby socks, through the space race and right into classic rock.

In addition, Black performs his own group’s top forty hit from 1967 when he toured with the Doors, Neil Diamond, The Dave Clark Five, and Van Morrison. And, as Black says, “Spontaneous singing often springs up all around the room as the audience enjoys our common heritage in song and winds up feeling great about where we’ve been and where we are. This show is both entertaining and educational.”

The Friday, July 19 show begins at 7 pm at the PACC on Depot Street in Phillips. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 age 12 and under. For more information call 639-2630 or visit https://www.phillipspacc.org/.

