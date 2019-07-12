THUMBS DOWN to the realignment of Loon Lake Road. I hope my vehicle’s front end does not get “realigned” that way!!

THUMBS UP to another fabulous musical theater production from the RFA! “Mama Mia” was the best! Thanks a million to all the many folks who were part of this fun musical.

THUMBS UP to “The Stars and Stripes” 4th of July concert which was a special event indeed! Such professional performers right here in our Rangeley area. Older and young alike. A hearty, sincere thanks to you all!

THUMBS UP to Jane Gordon FNP of Rangeley Family Medicine for following up on a conversation we had at Oquossoc Grocery and sending me the letter I needed for my employer. At such a busy time of year I was incredibly surprised she even remembered me! What a gift she is to our community!

THUMBS DOWN to the people who don’t recycle. Wake up. We’re drowning in plastic. It’s the very least you can do.

« Previous

Next »