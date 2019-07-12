FARMINGTON – Jeannine M. Ouellette, 90, a resident of Jay, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Orchard Park Nursing Home in Farmington with her family by her side. She was born June 24, 1929 in Jay, the daughter of Alfred Ouellette and Annie (Castonguay) Ouellette. She was a graduate of Jay High School.
Jeannine went to work for Bass Shoe in 1948 and worked there 42 years until her retirement. Jeannine was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed doing crafts, quilting, gardening, reading, coloring and going to her exercise group. She especially loved being at the family camp, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sisters, Denise Gats of Livermore Falls, Claire Fitzpatrick of Wilton, brothers, Elmore Ouellette and wife, Joanne of South Carolina, and Bill Ouellette and wife, Terry of California; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Roland and Paul Ouellette and her sister, Doris Simoneau.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.
If desired contributions may be made in Jeannine’s memory to
St. Rose of Lima
Fuel Fund
1 Church Street
Jay, Maine 04239
Area Youth Sports, AYS
P.O. Box 363
Jay, Maine 04239
or the
Roland Ouellette
Scholarship Fund
c/o RSU 73
9 Cedar Street
Livermore Falls, ME 04254
