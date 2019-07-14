LEWISTON – Carolyn H. Burke, 85, a longtime resident of 90 Androscoggin Ave., died July 12, 2019 in Auburn, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Lewiston March 17, 1934, the daughter of Marion T. (Hopkins) and Patrick A. Burke. She was raised with special consideration and affection from her loving aunt and uncle, Carrie and Arthur Hopkins. She was educated in the schools of Lewiston and held two diplomas from Bates College.

Carolyn was a strong, beautiful, Irish woman, proud to be born on St. Patrick’s Day. She started her life long career in 1955 working at Finn Monument Company. In 1989 she became office manager at Collette Monuments and remained active up till recently. Always an unpredictable sort of person, Carolyn was known to have a sharp, witty sense of humor by all who encountered her. She is recognized to have a keen mind in investment and many valued her insight. From a young age, surrounded by loved ones, Carolyn devoted herself in caring for others. Her cherished love, was longtime companion and friend, Emil S. Rzasa (“Himself”, as she would refer to him) passed in 2013. Carolyn was a dog enthusiast and valued the company of many over the years.

Carolyn had been a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and was a member of its rosary sodality, being blessed with “a many fond memories”. Carolyn was a strong influence for a diverse assortment of people with several kind souls predeceasing her. She will be missed by many who knew her, including those who truly felt like they were lucky enough to be invited to share her life.

Survivors include, Carolyn’s godmother, Eileen Marcotte of Auburn; cousins, Rosemary Lianetta of Concord, Mass., Sue and Rodney Wade of Norway, Jean and Arthur Hopkins of Burke, Va., George and Donna Hopkins, Dennis and Sandy Hopkins, all of Lewiston, Debra and Jesse Crandall of Greenville, Bill and Johanne Healey of Lewiston, Susan Pilote and her husband, Guy, Lisa and Mark Laliberte, all of Lewiston; as well as many other close friends and confidants.

She was predeceased by her brother, Wallace Burke; and by a cousin, Janice Healey.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday July 18 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Sabattus Street, Lewiston. Committal prayers will be recited at the family lot in Mount Hope Cemetery, Lewiston. Visitation is Wednesday July 17, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pinette, Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, Lewiston 784-4023.

