SCARBOROUGH – John H. Roberts, 62, of South Portland, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

John grew up in Gardiner and Scarborough, the son of Jack and Ethel (Garland) Roberts. He joined the U.S. Navy and spent six years stationed in Hawaii and on ships in the South and West Pacific.

John worked in the plumbing and heating business; for himself, for Frederick Brothers Oil Co., and the for the last 16 years at Webber Supply as Inside Sales and System Design.

John met so many people in his lifetime through his work, his motorcycle, fishing, and golfing. He felt he learned something new from each person and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with them. Recently he found complete joy while fixing up and driving his “new” BMW.

John was predeceased by his father, Jack; and his grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Fifield; his mother, Ethel; and siblings, Priscilla Ames and Steve Roberts. He is also survived by his best friend, Craig Strout; his former stepchildren, Matt and Erin Perkins, and the entire Roberts clan. He loved you all.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at MMC’s CICU and R9 for taking such good care of John this past month.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of John’s life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, 6 p.m., with visiting hours from 4-6 p.m., and a reception following. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Please consider making a donation in John’s name to the animal shelter of your choice, or toward a perennial garden to be planted at

John and Lisa’s home.

