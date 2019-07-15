Corvette Club members heading to Woolwich

AUBURN — Mid Maine Vettes Corvette Club members gathered for a cruise ride activity on June 15 in Auburn, traveling to the Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel for dinner.

The next cruise ride/dinner activity will be held Saturday, July 20, at the Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich.

Any Corvette owner interested in participating or obtaining information on the club can contact Ray Faucher at 207-754-1323 or visit www.midmainevettes.com.

Teens to create leather wallet

FREEPORT — Teens will learn how to work and sew with leather to create their own wallet from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Freeport Community Library. Zach from Rewild Maine will also share how traditional leather is made during the hands-on craft, which is limited to 10. Sign-up is required.

The progrma is for grade six and up. It is free and open to the public.

For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Workshop to help identify invasive pests

LISBON FALLS — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), along with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Lisbon Falls, will present a workshop as part of the Invasive Forest Pest Outreach Program.

The workshop, to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 29, is designed to help residents identify current and potential forest invasive pests and host species, to understand the threats the pests pose and to learn how to report suspected pest sightings and damage. All participants will receive an information packet with fact sheets, species lists and other relevant information regarding the three workshop goals.

The workshop provides attendees with the chance to earn free CEUs from the Society of American Foresters Credits, Maine Board of Pesticide Control credits and the Maine Board of Licensure of Foresters.

The Androscoggin Valley SWCD will hold the workshop at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in the first-floor conference room. Contact the district at 207-241-5377 or [email protected] for information or to reserve a spot. Attendance is free to all who wish to attend.

