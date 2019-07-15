BETHEL — The Stephens High School Class of 1964 monthly luncheon will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Sunday River Brewing Co., 29 Sunday River Road.

RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1960 luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Gatch’s Food & Drink. Spouses and guests are welcome.

For more information, call Jeanne at 207-364-8841.

RUMFORD — The Stephens High School class of 1960 will have a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Chamberlains Tap and Table. All classmates and guest are welcomed.

RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1960 will meet for their class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Gatch’s. Spouses and guests are always welcome.

Livermore Falls High School 70th class reunion

JAY — The Livermore Falls High School Class of 1949 will hold a 70-year class reunion on Saturday, July 20, at LaFleur’s Restaurant. A social hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a luncheon.

Respond by calling Winnie Shink at 207-897-2204 or Meredith Dalessandro at 207-536-1743.

AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Village Inn, New Auburn.

Abby Hart, 2019 Donald M. Gay Scholar, and her parents will be honored guests. Widows and widowers of class members are invited.

LEWISTON — The Edward Little High School Class of 1950 reunion will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Chick-a-Dee Restaurant.

Oxford Hills High School class 40-year reunion

BRIDGTON — Classmates and all associated with the Oxford Hills High School Class of 1979 are invited to attend the 40th class reunion from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Brown Mill Farm, 30 Brown Mill Road, North Bridgton.

The cost is $40 a person. Those who have not already RSVP’d can pay cash at the door.

Music, food, swimming, dancing, outdoor games and a fire pit will be provided, with plenty of space for catching up and enjoying indoor and outdoor activities.This is a BYOB event for people 21 and older.

For more information, contact Kristi Bancroft at [email protected]

BETHEL — The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Roosters Roadhouse. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

Lewiston High School Class of 1949 reunion

AUBURN — The Lewiston High School Class of 1949 will hold a class reunion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

There will be a social hours at 11, a cash bar, buffet-0style lunch at 12:15 p.m. and raffles throughout the day. Cost is $25 per person, which includes tip and tax. Folks may pay at the event using cash or a check written out to Nancy Schott Plaisted. Classmates and guests are welcome.

TO RSVP, contact Nancy by Aug. 1 at 207-251-7655 or email [email protected]

