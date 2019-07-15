LEWISTON — Nominations for the 2019 Amanda Dempsey Award, presented by Amgen’s Breakaway from Cancer, will be accepted through Aug. 14.
The award, named in memory of Amanda Dempsey, is presented to a cancer survivor who has a passion for helping Mainers with cancer.
The recipient will be honored during Dempsey Challenge weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, at Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. That Saturday, the winner will lead the Amgen Breakaway from Cancer Survivor Walk, along with Patrick Dempsey.
The criteria for nominees are as follows:
• Individual must be a cancer survivor;
• Individual must demonstrate a passion for helping and inspiring others diagnosed with cancer; and
• Individual lives and/or helps others in the state of Maine.
Nominations may be submitted online at https://www.dempseycenter.org/award/. For questions, call Karen Page at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston at 207-795-8250.
