AUGUSTA — The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program is holding its spring training for volunteer advocates Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 13 to 16, in the Augusta area. The four-day training is free. Attendees learn about all aspects of child advocacy work in order to be certified as a volunteer guardian ad litem in the Maine District Courts.

Maine CASAs are community volunteers who are appointed to serve as guardians ad litem (GALs) for children whose parents are involved in a child protection case. The foundation of the CASA’s work is learning about the case, then advising the judge in writing of what he/she believes is in the child’s best interest.

CASAs come from a wide variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by staff attorneys. CASAs bring their own unique perspectives to their work as volunteers.

Last year, hundreds of children involved in a child protection case had a volunteer CASA who served as the child’s voice in court. Right now, there are more foster children than CASA volunteers. Those who are willing to speak up for a Maine child are invited to apply to become a CASA volunteer. A high school diploma or GED equivalent are required. Applicants must be over 21. Along with the application, provide three references and complete a background check that includes disclosing any criminal or child protection history.

For more information, visit www.casaofmaine.org or like them on Facebook at Maine CASA.

For more information about becoming a volunteer, contact Maine CASA Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe, Esq., at 207-213-2864 or e-mail [email protected]

