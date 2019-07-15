DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston School Nutrition Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals are served at no charge to children attending school up to 18 years old regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. All meals must be eaten on site.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at Lewiston High School, 156 East Ave., Longley Elementary School, 145 Birch St. and Montello Elementary School, 407 East Ave., through Aug. 1.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at Lewiston Middle School, 75 Central Ave., and McMahon Elementary School, 151 N. Temple St., through Aug. 2.

Lunch only will be served at Healthy Minds Initiative at Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at Hillview housing complex, 77 Rideout Ave., Somali Bantu Community Association, 145 Pierce St., Maine Immigrant & Refugee Services Summer Enrichment, 256 Bartlett St., and Pleasant View Acres, 50 Fairmount St.

Call Lewiston School Nutrition at 795-4106 for weekly serving days and site times because they may vary.

— Jeanne, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On July 20 there will be a yard sale to raise funds to repair the South Paris Foster-Carroll American Legion Post 72 parking lot. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 197 Park St., the site of Oxford Hills Law firm in South Paris. Please stop by and pick up an item or two, or more! To donate contact me at 890-7180 or email [email protected]

— Sarah, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Esplanade at 20 Great Falls Plaza in Auburn is having its annual Christmas in November Craft Fair on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to the public, and outside crafters are welcome to participate. Tables and space are limited, and the cost is $20 per table. Those interested may contact Dot at 740-0126 for details. Tables will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline to reserve a table is Oct 19.

— Laura, no town

DEAN SUN SPOTS: Last winter someone wrote in for a tourtiere (French meat pie) recipe and I didn’t get around to sending my recipe in. I just want to let you know my sister from Canada gave me this recipe after she had tried a few others. This recipe won me first place out of seven entries in a contest a few years ago. It takes two and one half hours for everything to cook and an extra 20 minutes for the potatoes to cook.

Tourtiere (French Meat Pie): Combine 3 pounds ground pork shoulder, ½ pound ground beef, 1 onion, finely chopped, 1 tablespoon salt, ½ teaspoon each pepper, sage, savory and allspice, and 2 cups water. Simmer in a large pot for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, boil three potatoes. Push cooked potatoes through a ricer and mix with meat. Simmer for another half hour. When done, remove any grease from the top. Fill pastry crust and cover with top crust. Bake at 450 degrees until brown. This recipe will make two large pies or three smaller ones.

— Pauline, Winthrop

