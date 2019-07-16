DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last year on Route 202 on the Lewiston/Greene town line, there was a man who sold wooden benches at his home. Some of them had a wood burning design of a moose on them. I’m interested in knowing how to contact him as I would like a couple of those benches. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I putting this out to my readers in Sun Spots Land. If anyone knows how to get in touch with this woodworker, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In 1990 my husband was the State of Maine representative for the Crisco All American Pie Competition. We were in Atlanta, Georgia for the National Competition. Each of the representatives got a copy of the cookbook. Ours got lent out to someone and we never got it back. Does anyone have one that they would be willing to part with? I’d love to surprise him with another copy. —Marilla, no town

ANSWER: It’s such a shame that you loaned this precious item out and never got it back. I hate when that happens! I’m hoping someone in Sun Spots Land has a copy of this cookbook.

Also, I did a little research and found what I believe is the item you’re looking for on eBay for just a few dollars plus shipping at the eBay store, “Maggie’s of Ohio”. The booklet is entitled American Pie Celebration Volume II and was published by Crisco in 1990. Here is the link if you want to check it out: https://www.ebay.com/itm/Book-Crisco-American-Pie-Celebration-Vol-II-Cookbook-2166-/192871905897?_trksid=p2385738.m4383.l4275.c10.

Another place to hunt for this book would be at used book stores, flea markets, or at the many library fund-raiser book sales that pop up at this time of year. Let us know when you find this loved cookbook!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: There are seventeen Reny’s stores and sixteen counties in Maine. Is there at least one Reny’s store in each county?—No name, Peru

ANSWER: No, there isn’t. There is a Reny’s in Topsham and Bath (Sagadahoc); Portland, Bridgton, and Windham (Cumberland); Saco (York); Gardiner (Kennebec); Damariscotta and the corporate office in Newcastle (Lincoln); Camden (Knox); Farmington (Franklin); Belfast (Waldo); Madison and Pittsfield (Somerset); Wells (York); Ellsworth (Hancock); and Dexter (Penobscot).

So, in summary, according to Reny’s web site, there are no Reny’s stores in Androscoggin, Oxford, Washington, Aroostook and Piscataquis counties, which is a crying shame. Hopefully, this Maine institution will expand to cover all counties at some point.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: As a forever fan of Sun Spots, I’m hoping you can help me. We use over-the-air digital signal for television and do understand about foliage and weather interfering with the reception. Our problem is that all the “35” channels, 35.1-35.6, including ION, QVC and HSN went off about two weeks ago. I tried rescanning with no luck. I called a number I found online and got a recording that wasn’t helpful. Can you please find out what’s happened? No name, Lisbon

ANSWER: I read a very helpful article (https://www.sunjournal.com/2019/04/08/three-area-tv-stations-to-get-new-frequencies-viewers-will-need-to-re-scan/. ) published in the Sun Journal on April 8th that explains that these channels have changed frequencies. You may have to rescan your television several times to get these stations back. For further information, go to www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6.”

