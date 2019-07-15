AUBURN – Albert G. Hanington, 84, of Rumford for many years, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Carrabassett Valley on Oct. 10, 1934, the son of Albert L. and Ethel (Gordon) Hanington, and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, class of 1954.

Al served with the U.S. Army in the Military Police.

Al worked for the Mead Paper Mill in Rumford in the Security Department until retirement in 1998. He had also served as a police officer with the Rumford and Dixfield police departments. For over 22 years he also worked as a funeral attendant at the Meader & Son Funeral Home in Rumford and served as a volunteer at the Rumford Hospital. He was a past master of Blazing Star Masonic Lodge # 30; past commander of the Knights of Pythias; member of Kora Shrine, a very active member of the Rumford United Methodist Church; and very active for many years in RAAPA.

He was married in Rumford on May 21, 1956 to Martha G. Kimball, who died March 19, 2018.

Survivors include daughters, April Hogan and husband, William of East Greenbush, N.Y. and Robin Hanington and wife, Bernice of Oxford, sons, Mark Hanington of California and Bryce Hanington and companion, Candy Welch of Rumford; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews;

He was predeceased by his wife; and a son, Albert Hanington Jr.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 26 at the Virgin Memorial Chapel of the Rumford United Methodist Church on Linnell Street in Rumford with Pastor Robin Chaput officiating. Interment will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery, Rumford. Friends are invited to call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276. Visitation, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Bethel Masonic Lodge # 30, AF& AM.

Those who desire, please contribute to the

Rumford Methodist Church

c/o James Robertson

724 Forest Avenue

Rumford, ME 04276

in his memory

« Previous

Next »