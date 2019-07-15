TURNER—A man died in a single vehicle crash in Turner early Sunday morning.

According to Maj. Mark Cornelio of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Escape went off the road at 480 Howes Corner Road at 2:58 a.m. Sunday.  The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been released as of  10:00 a.m. Monday.

The crash is still under reconstruction, but Cornelio said speed was a factor.

This story will be updated.

