TURNER—A man died in a single vehicle crash in Turner early Sunday morning.
According to Maj. Mark Cornelio of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Escape went off the road at 480 Howes Corner Road at 2:58 a.m. Sunday. The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been released as of 10:00 a.m. Monday.
The crash is still under reconstruction, but Cornelio said speed was a factor.
This story will be updated.
