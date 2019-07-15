A truck carrying a construction lift crashed into an overpass bridge on the Maine Turnpike in South Portland Monday, briefly shutting down all northbound traffic.

The crash occurred about 11:00 a.m. near exit 45 when the equipment carried on the flatbed trailer slammed into the overpass.

All northbound traffic was diverted for roughly 30 minutes. Most lanes were reopened shortly after noon, although the Exit 45 southbound off ramp and the right northbound lane remain closed, the Maine Turnpike Authority said.

Traffic will be disrupted through the early afternoon and engineers will have to inspect the overpass, according to the Maine State Police.

This story will be updated.

