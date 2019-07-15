AUBURN — A 78-year-old woman was hurt Monday afternoon when two motorcycles and a car collided on Washington Street at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said motorcyclist Phyllis Marshal of Williston, Vermont, suffered serious injuries when her Can Am Spyder collided with a car in the northbound lanes. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said Marshall and her riding companion, Terry Pohle, 68, of Luzerne, Pennsylvania, were headed the wrong way in the Washington Street northbound lanes after getting tangled up coming from the Hackett Road crossover.

Police said Brandon Proctor, 25, of Durham was driving his car north on Washington Street when he came upon the two bikers traveling the wrong way.

Pohle, also riding a Can Am Spyder, was able to avoid hitting Proctor’s Chevrolet Impala. He was not hurt.

Marshall, however, was unable to avoid the collision and was knocked from her bike.

She was still being evaluated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Monday night.

Proctor was not hurt in the accident.

Police said it appeared Pohle and Marshall had mistakenly turned south onto northbound Washington Street when coming off Hackett Road.

The crash remained under investigation Monday night.

