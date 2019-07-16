RUMFORD – Karen W. Christie, 74, of Franklin Street, Rumford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston with her loving family by her side.

Karen was born in Worcester, Mass. on Aug. 18, 1944 and graduated from Valley Regional High School in Deep River, Conn. in 1962.

Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was truly happy spending time with them, whether it was shopping, playing games, reading, meals, or just an ice cream. Upon every visit, Karen had a trinket for each of them – she loved to see their faces when giving her loved ones gifts. Karen had a large network of friends in Maine and Connecticut that she loved to keep in touch with. She enjoyed gardening and animals and had many adored pets throughout her life.

Karen worked at Freddie’s for over 20 years, she then worked at the Rumford Hospital for several years and retired from Rumford Community Home as a PSA.

During retirement, Karen enjoyed volunteering at the Rumford Hospital with the bookmobile, as a greeter, and patient visitor. She also volunteered at the Peru Community Center for Bingo and was an active member of the Rumford Hospital Auxiliary.

Karen was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church.

She was predeceased by her loving parents, Hollis and Myrtle (Beebe) Watrous; and her husband, E. Carl Christie.

Karen is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Julie Volkernick and husband, Peter of Rumford and Kelly Christie and husband, Jim Anderson of Portland; four grandchildren, Eric Volkernick of Boston, Christie Volkernick and companion, Joshua Jean of Biddeford, Justin and Katie Anderson of Portland. She will be sadly missed by her cat, Angel.

At Karen’s request, there will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to

McKennel’s Animal Shelter

88 Hall Hill Road

Rumford, ME 04276

