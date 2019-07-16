LIVERMORE FALLS – Larry G. Clukey, 69, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away suddenly, Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1950 in Lewiston, the son of Gerald Clukey and Rita Fillion. He attended school in Lewiston.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, and then continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was owner and operator of LC Painting and Papering. On March 7, 2010 in Sabattus, he married Lynn Haddon. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors, time spent hunting and fishing with his son, Marc and was looking forward to bringing his grandson, Jayden, hunting this year. Larry was an avid Patriots fan, he liked watching military shows, frequenting the Lewiston Veterans Center and spending time with his dog “Duke”. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, his most treasured moments was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Haddon of Livermore Falls; sons, Marc Clukey and Ronald Clukey and his wife, Brandy, of Sabattus, daughters, Jocelyn Clukey of Sabattus, Destiny Haddon of Livermore Falls and Rhonda Clukey of Sabattus; grandsons, Jayden Cormier and Josh Clukey; his brother, Thomas Paradis of Lewiston; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Messages of condolences may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A funeral service with full military honors will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.

