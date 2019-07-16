ROXBURY – Sharee Starr Thompson, 68, of Roxbury Pond, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Mexico, Jan. 26, 1951, the youngest of Hugh and Velma (Spaulding) Fulton. She worked for many years at the Mexico Chicken Coop. Sharee and her husband started living at Roxbury Pond in 1981.

Sharee loved animals and always had a dog. Her late brother, Hugh Fulton Jr. said if there is reincarnation he will come back as a dog and let Sharee take care of him.

Sharee is survived by her husband, Robert Thompson of Roxbury Pond; and brother, Keith Fulton and wife, Della of Lempster, N.H.; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, a sister, a sister-in-law, and a brother-in-law.

The family would like to thank the doctors and RNs that treated Sharee and the infusion clinic in Rumford.

At Sharee’s request, private services will be held at the family’s convenience. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her memory to your local animal shelter.