LEWISTON — Maine Event Comedy presents Portland’s Al Ghanekar at Bear Bones Beer on Thursday, July 18, a 7 p.m. He’ll be joined by Joe Flynn, Dennis Price and Jamie Roux. A comedy open mic will follow the show.

Ghanekar left a full-time technology job to pursue stand-up comedy, primarily in the corporate arena. He’s worked with national headliners at the Funnybone Comedy Club and, along with shows throughout the United States, has performed in Sydney, Australia, and Mumbai, India.

Flynn, a likable curmudgeon from Salem, Massachusetts, recently performed at Comix at Mohegan Sun. He’s a two-time finalist in New England’s Best Bar Comic Contest and a runner-up in the Witch City Comedy Competition.

Price is an actor, performer, improviser, teacher, and director. He’s the founder of Capital City Improv and currently teaches theater at Winthrop High School.

Westbrook’s Roux performs throughout New England. He was part of the Bricks & Bridges Comedy Fest and recently headlined Empire in Portland.

The show is free and is for ages 21 and older. Bear Bones Beer is located at 43 Lisbon St. Call 207-513-0742 or e-mail [email protected] for details.