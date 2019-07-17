VIENNA — Vienna Union Hall will present iconic singer-songwriter Jonathan Edwards in performance at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19. Now living in Cape Elizabeth, Edwards continues to tour both with his band and as a solo performer.

The journey began in Minnesota, with many moves between then and Cape Elizabeth, and a lot of musical experimentation as well. A proclamation of protest, his song “Sunshine” became a success in 1971. After that, Edwards underwent diverse changes and produced many albums.

2008 saw the release of a 90-minute documentary of his life and career, “That’s What Our Life Is.” He can also be seen as the reformist preacher Reverend Perly in the 2009 release, “The Golden Boys,” a film starring David Carradine, Bruce Dern and Rip Torn and featuring an Edwards score.

These days Edwards is likely to be found on the road. “I’ve been … doing what I do best, which is playing live in front of people. I’ve been concentrating on that and loving it,” he says.

Tickets are on sale for $25 locally or $26 online. For information and tickets, call 207-293-2674 or email [email protected] Online at the Vienna Union Hall website look under “arts and events.”

