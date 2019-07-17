Health Minds Initiative to feed children

LEWISTON — Cornerstones of Science and Maine Campus Compact have teamed up to tackle two key issues that face schoolchildren each summer: food insecurity and STEM education. The Healthy Minds Initiative is designed to bridge the gap during the summer months, when children miss meals and lose out on the opportunity to learn.

One of the three pilot programs is taking place at Lewiston Public Library and becomes a new summer meal site, through a partnership with the Lewiston Summer Food Program.

The Health Minds Initiative will run at the Lewiston Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, to Aug. 16.

Miss Jenn to lead kids in story time fun

AUBURN — Join Jenn Tyler at the Auburn Public Library at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, for a fun story time program that is out of this world. Miss Jenn will lead kids in stories, songs, parachute play, yoga moves and a craft. The program is best for kids ages 3 to 8 and their families.

For more information, call the library at 207-333-6640, ext. 3.

Kids to join for adventure games

AUBURN — The Kid’s Adventure Games will take place at Lost Valley Ski Area on Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20.

The Kids Adventure Games is a nationwide, multi-discipline obstacle adventure race for kids ages 6 to 14. In teams of two, participants compete together on bike, in water and on foot through a 2.5-4 mile course featuring up to 15 man-made and natural obstacles.

The event includes running, hiking, climbing in the mud and over water, mountain biking, zip lining, rappelling and going over a giant slip and slide at the finish. Skills and drills training will be Friday and events Saturday.

Sabattus Seniors plan meeting, trip to Foxwoods

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Maxwell-Gill Hall.

The meal includes baked ham, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert for $6. Call Pauline at 375-4037 by July 23 for cancellations or reservations.

Helen has a day trip to Foxwoods planned for Wednesday, Sept. 4. The bus leaves Lewiston Park and Ride at 5:30 a.m. and leaves Foxwoods at 5:00 p.m. Receive a free buffet or $10 food voucher and $20. slot play. Call Helen at 375-6588 for information or reservations.

Marine Corps League detachment to meet

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, Marine Corps League, will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and Navy chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited.

YMCA camp kids will explore the outdoors

WINTHROP — Children entering grades four to six can explore the outdoors at two 1-week sessions, July 22 to 26 and Aug. 5 to 9, at the YMCA Camp of Maine on Cobbossee Lake.

Campers will enhance their relationship with the natural world as they explore, observe and experience the nearby ponds, forests and fields while hiking, fishing, swimming, canoeing and kayaking. They will record observations in their own nature journal, learn basic wilderness skills and participate in ecology skits, crafts and games. Campers will also have a special session of “Tadpole Patrol” aboard the Friends 22’ pontoon boat, the Otter II.

The camp runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost for each five-day session is $230 per person and includes lunch and afternoon snack.

For more information, contact Cami Wilbert, education and outreach director, at 207-395-5239 or [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: