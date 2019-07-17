MARION, Ill. — Erin Fournier and Stacia Richard of Leavitt Area High School, Turner, Maine, have ranked nationally in the 84th annual Le Grand Concours event, according to Lisa Narug, national director.

Le Grand Concours is a national competition sponsored by the American Association of Teacher of French. Students were evaluated for their written, oral and listening comprehension skills in French. More than 72,000 students in all 50 states competed in the 2019 event. Erin Fournier, grade 12, and Stacia Richard, grade 11, are students of Christine Marcous.

AATF President Anne Jensen said, “As the President of AATF, I would like to extend my special congratulations to those students who ranked nationally in Le Grand Concours. They have shown a superior level of French language skills, cultural competence and commitment to French.”

For more information about the national French contest, visit www.frenchteachers.org/concours.

