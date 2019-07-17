WILTON — The Town of Wilton Recreation Department announces the line–up for the 2019 Tuesday Concert Series for the Bass Park Musical Events. All performances are free to attend (with an occasional donation) and the music will play from 6 to 8 pm at Bass Park in Wilton, across from Wilson Lake. Bring your favorite lawn chair and sing along to the tunes from local musicians. Performance times are 6–8 p.m.

July 23 – Stan Keach

July 30 – Merry Plinksters and Sing alongs

August 6 – Tumble Down

August 13 – Kevin Libby

August 20 – Off The Hill Band

August 27 – Mike Preston and Kim Curry

