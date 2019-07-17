HARPSWELL – Stuart A. Bailey was born on Dec. 22, 1960, and passed away June 28, 2019, from a brave but short fight with cancer. He spent most of his life in Lewiston before returning to his childhood home in Harpswell, Maine.

He was predeceased by his brother Kevin Bailey. He is survived by his ex-wife, Tina O’Connell; children, Daniel Bailey, Nicole Mathieu, Amanda Bailey and Kimberly Bailey; two grandchildren and brothers, Donald and Clifford Bailey. Please contact the family, regarding a celebration of life.

In lieu of

flowers,

the family asks

for donations to be made to Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

