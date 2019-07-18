AUBURN – Caroline Chapman, 98, of Auburn passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House.She was born on May 21, 1921, in Auburn, Maine, to David Berry and Rose Morrison Berry. Caroline was a member of the 6th Street Congregational Church in Auburn and a past president of both Robin Dow Seniors and First Auburn Seniors. It was her passion to ensure that the seniors had what they needed and that her family was taken care of.Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chapman; her parents; and two brothers, Harry Berry and David D. Berry Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Perkins and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Bethany, Robert, and Sean Perkins, Ardatha Hodgdon; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Perkins and Autumn and Vincent Hodgdon.A Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Homes, 217 Turner St., Auburn, on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. A Christian service will be held immediately following the visitation at 12:30 p.m., with interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Caroline’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn. In lieu of flowersmemorial donations inCaroline’s name canbe made toThe Greater Androscoggin Humane Society55 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, Maine 04240

