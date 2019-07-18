AUBURN – Nancy Lee Bean, 82, of Livermore passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family members on Monday afternoon July 15, 2019, at the Hospice House. She was born on Sept. 2, 1936 in Lewiston, the daughter of William A. and Verna (Perkins) Bowen. She was often pleased when reminiscing about her early education, in a one-room schoolhouse in Durham and her eventual graduation from Edward Little High School at the young age of 16. She continued her education at Marilyn’s School of Beauty in Brunswick.

She married her best friend and soulmate on the 30th of October, 1955, at the Congregational Church in Durham. Nancy was a devoted homemaker and also enjoyed working as a beautician and was self-employed as owner of Have Dryer, Will Travel, bringing her cosmetology and beautician talent into the homes of women.

She was a voracious reader and a master at the game of Scrabble. She earned multiple blue ribbons for her beautifully crocheted creations at Fryeburg Fair. Her beautiful prayer shawls blessed many patients and their family members at the Hospice House throughout the years. She was a meticulous homemaker and decorator; additionally, her family and friends were often the grateful recipients of her homemade strawberry shortcakes and pies.

In her younger days, she enjoyed playing golf and was the first Women’s Club Champion at Maple Lane.

Her priorities were always well placed – family. Her greatest joy on earth – her grandchildren.

She is loved by her husband, Byron of Livermore; their children: Rhonda and her wife, Robin Sachi of Jay; and Kevin Bean and his wife, Janet of Angier, N.C.; three grandchildren: Bethanie Bean, Jessica Loeder, Justin Bean and stepgranddaughter, Alyssa Hansen. Five sisters: Barb Morin (Arthur), Beverly Eveleth (Burnie), Janice Cloutier, Sandra Bowie (Willard) and Brenda Bowen; a brother, William Bowen, Jr. (Rosie), 36 nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her folks; four brothers, Harold, Kenneth, Robert and Donald; and best lifelong friend, Jennie Bartlett.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Sunday, July 21, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road (Rte. 133), Jay. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m., noon. Following services, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335, Rte. 133, Jay. Her family invites you to share a condolence and memory on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In keeping with Nancy’s generous spirit, her family suggests remembrance gifts be given to:

The Hospice House,

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

for the Angel Vigil Candles, for Hospice patients and their families.

