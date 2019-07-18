NORTH TURNER – Jacob White passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2019, in an automobile accident.

Jacob was born in Lewiston on June 9, 1998, to Shannon White. He graduated in 2017.

Jacob enjoyed spending time reading, writing stories; watching movies and playing video games with his friends. He enjoyed group hugs with his family. Jacob enjoyed helping strangers and was always paying things forward in any way he could. Jacob will be remembered for his generosity. Jacob was wise beyond his years and had a witty sense of humor and spouting random facts.

Surviving, his mom, Shannon White of Greene; his brother, Zach and sisters, Gabby and Londyn of Greene; his grandparents, Steven and Laurie White of North Turner; great-grandmothers, Shirley Jackson and Mary White of North Turner; uncles, Abe White of Gray, Ben White of Spain and Ryan White of Lewiston, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jacob’s wish would be “that you pay it forward”.

