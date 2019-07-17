As a Maine voting citizen, I am very disappointed in the present disorder and meanness that is presented daily by members of the three branches of the national government.

As Americans, the public must press elected representatives to work together at the national government level to solve the problems of this nation for the benefit of all citizens.

The present situation in the U.S. governing bodies — the present chaos and anger — is simply not acceptable.

As a voting Maine and American citizen, I want that statement noted by all Republican and Democratic candidates during the campaigns that are now beginning for the upcoming election.

I have had enough and I believe the public has had enough. Candidates should be very clear on that point.

The people have had enough.

Tom Fallon, Rumford

