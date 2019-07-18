Lost Valley ‘Help Night’ to benefit ski program

AUBURN — Lost Valley will host a “Help Night” from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, to benefit the Merrick Learn to Ski and Ride Program. There will be food, drink and music featuring Young Yogi. A total of 25% of all food items purchased will be donated to the program.

The Merrick Learn to Ski Program has been in operation for eight winters and has taught more than 500 Auburn children to ski and snowboard through the Auburn Ski Association.

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village to offer workshops

NEW GLOUCESTER — Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will offer a series of traditional craft workshops and an educational nature walk on Saturday, July 20. Preregistration is required at maineshakers.com or call 207-926-4597.

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village is located at 707 Shaker Road, Route 26. For more information about programs, start times, reservations and registration, contact 207-926-4597, [email protected], maineshakers.com or follow on Facebook at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village.

Christmas Tea in July at Foss Mansion

AUBURN — The Woman’s Literary Union will host a Christmas Tea in July at the Foss Mansion, WLU headquarters, 19 Elm St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Doors will open 15 minutes before the event.

Maximum seating will be 40 people and reservations are recommended. Guests who join WLU when making reservations for the tea will be eligible for the member discount. Payments with discounts must be received by Monday, July 22. To reserve a table, give the size needed and include all guests’ names.

To make a reservation, email [email protected] or call 207-783-5630. Payment can be mailed to the Woman’s Literary Union, P.O. Box 1063, Auburn, ME 04211-1063.

For more information, contact Migdalia Mass, 253-222-8953, or Tizz Crowley, [email protected]

Unfairness of life to be Lifetree Cafe topic

LEWISTON — What to do when life seems unfair will be examined in a 6:30 p.m. program Thursday, July 25, at Lifetree Cafe. A barbecue potluck will begin at 5:45 p.m. Meat will be provided. Bring a friend and dish to share.

The program, titled “Where’s the Justice? What to Do When Life Seems Unfair,” includes a filmed interview with Jasmine Lima-Marin, whose husband, Rene Lima-Marin, served 10 years in prison for a robbery conviction. After rebuilding his life and finding employment, Rene was sent back to prison when it was discovered the court made a mistake regarding the length of his sentence.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Cafe is located at South Lewiston Baptist Church, 1919 Lisbon Road. Questions may be directed to Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected]

Democratic Committee to prepare for elections

AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Mary Roussel’s house for a time to socialize with elected officials and candidates as the committee prepares for the upcoming elections at all levels of government.

There will be a minimal amount of regular committee business and a maximum amount of various desserts. Androscoggin County Democrats and all other interested persons are invited.

For more information and to offer a dessert contribution, call 207-784-5726.

Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association meeting

SABATTUS — The Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association annual meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Sabattus Town Office. All trustees and the public are encouraged to attend.

