100 years ago: 1919

It is announced that when the Prince of Wales visits America next fall that he will stay at the White House. Lucky if President Wilson is at home.

50 years ago: 1969

The regular monthly meeting of the East Auburn Community Unit was held last night at the Grange Hall and preparations were made for the annual “Little World’s Fair.” Members were assigned to games and duties for the annual event which will take place Aug. 9 at East Auburn, alongside Lake Auburn.

25 years ago: 1994

The 17th annual Lothrop family reunion will be held on July 31 from 11 am. to 4 pm. at the home of Murray and Jackie Lothrop at 187 Park Ave., Auburn, rain or shine. Those attending should bring pictures, games, bathing suits, chairs and a food item for the buffet table. Anyone not contacted is invited to attend

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

