PARIS — Paris Public Library’s Annual Used Book Sale The Paris Public Library”s annual used book sale begins Saturday, July 27, at 8 a.m. The sale will again be held downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main Street, with the entrance on Church Street. The sale will have more hours this year, but the popular bag sale will be on the second Saturday.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 27; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 10

a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, and the Bag Sale, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Hardcovers will cost $1 each, trade paperbacks 50 cents each, and mass market paperbacks 25 cents each.

For the bag sale, a standard plastic grocery bag can be filled for $1. The sale will feature thousands of books in good to excellent condition and the money raised will help support the library’s children’s collection. For more information, please call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

