WATERFORD — Thanks to a healthy roster of volunteers, the 66th season of Waterford Summer Breakfasts is well underway.

“I love it,” said volunteer Steve Anderson of Waterford. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Anderson is in charge of making sure tables have a continual supply of fresh coffee. It is a job he inherited when he purchased a farm in town.

“I bought Peter Blackman’s farm six years ago and moved here from Portland,” he explained. “Peter used to do the coffee. I was assigned this job when I bought his property.”

More than 80 volunteers from Waterford and surrounding communities volunteer their time each week.

“I came to the breakfasts as a child,” said volunteer coordinator Ginny Raymond. “Back then it was mostly run by local people. Our volunteers now are a mix of local and summer people.”

The roster includes married couples, grandparents and grandchildren and individuals. Older generations make up most of the early morning crew. Raymond said younger volunteers typically help out with later shifts.

At 93, Henry Plate is the oldest volunteer. “I took the money at the door for 30 years but gave that up five years ago,” he said.

Plate is now in charge of making sure the bacon is cooked to perfection.

Although no one really knows who started the breakfasts, or why, kitchen manager Myra Maltby said everything used to be made to order.

The menu these days includes scrambled eggs, pancakes with Maine maple syrup, donut holes, and a selection of freshly baked made-from-scratch muffins, including gluten free options. Coffee, tea and orange juice is also offered.

“I started out as an egg scrambler 10 years ago,” Maltby said. “I’ve been managing the kitchen and about 40 volunteers for five years now. I really love doing this. It’s a wonderful connection to the community.”

The breakfast, held at Wilkins Community House, 19 Plummer Hill Road, feeds about 200 guests every time it is held, said long-time volunteer Carol Madsen. Although she has volunteers in a variety of positions, waitressing was her favorite.

“Waitressing gave me a chance to get to know people,” she said. “I loved helping people and serving them.”

The breakfasts are held on select Wednesdays during July and August. Future breakfasts will be offered on July 31 and Aug. 14.

The price is $9 for adults, $4 for smaller portions, and free for children under 5 years of age. Coffee and muffins to go are available for $3 between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

The proceeds from the breakfasts contribute to the maintenance of the Wilkins Community House. While the breakfasts are happening on the main floor, the cool basement of the Wilkins House will be the site of the continuing Waterford Library Book Sale.

For more information, visit the Wilkins House Facebook page, or call Nancy Engdahl at 747-8572. Those interested in volunteering should call Raymond at 583-7357.

