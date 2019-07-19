MONDAY, July 22
LEWISTON — Planning Board, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
TUESDAY, July 23
AUBURN — Coffee with a cop, 9 to 11 a.m. at the High Street Congregational Church, 106 Pleasant St.
WEDNESDAY, July 24
AUBURN — Farmers’ market, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, 131 Main St.
AUBURN — L-A Complete Streets Committee, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN — School Committee, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
FRIDAY, July 26
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Art Walk LA, 5 to 8 p.m. at multiple locations in downtown Lewiston and Auburn. Live music by the New England Jazz Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
AUBURN — Make-A-Wish comedy show, 8 p.m. at Norway Savings Bank Arena. Admission is $25, with proceeds supporting Make-A-Wish Maine. Features four comedians, including headliner Dan Boulger who has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO’s Aspen Comedy Show, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and winner of the Boston Comedy Festival. Also appearing are Brian Bringer, Mike Keegan, and Ryan Gartley.
