While Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the 90s for most of Maine, the humidity will make it feel well over 100 degrees.

In addition, humidity values will be on the increase.

Mainers will wake up to comfortable levels and go to bed back up at oppressive levels.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday afternoon and that chance is greatest in the mountains.

Highs will be in the 90s Saturday, and Sunday will see high temperatures in the low 90s. An approaching front will likely touch off some thunderstorms as well.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is maintaining a list of cooling centers for this weekend. The list will be continuously updated. As of 11 a.m. Friday, it included:

• Georgetown Community Center, will open as needed

• Phippsburg Fire Station, will open if needed

• Topsham Public Safety Building, will open if needed

• Woolwich Municipal Building, open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Falmouth Family Ice Center, open Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

• Freeport Community Library’s community meeting room, open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Gray Public Library, open Friday until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Fire Rescue Station, open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Portland Public Library, main library, open Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Scarborough Public Library, open Friday until 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Aroostook Centre Mall, open Friday until 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Auburn also released cooling options for area residents, including:

• Auburn Public Library, open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. .

• Free pubic skating at the Norway Savings Bank Arena, with sessions on Saturday from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. and from 3:10 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. Skate rental is included.

• Free roller derby bout at Norway Savings Bank Arena, hosted by the Androscoggin Fallen Angels Roller Derby, 5 p.m. (the roller derby will take place on the solid surface rink 2).

When it gets this hot, it can be dangerous and can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Here’s what the CDC says to look for:

For heat exhaustion, the victim can feel faint or dizzy, and experience excessive sweating.

Skin will be cool, pale, and clammy.

The pulse will be rapid, but weak.

There will also be some muscle cramping.

You’ll need to work to cool the victim down quickly with air conditioning. Offer sips of water and cool wet washcloths.

If it worsens to a heat stroke, it’s a step up with a worse headache, but no sweating as the body fails to cool itself down. The skin will be hot and dry, and the pulse will be stronger. The victim may even lose consciousness.

If you experience these symptoms, it’s an emergency. Call 911.

While waiting for the ambulance, get the victim to air conditioning.

Fans are less effective if the heat index is in the upper 90s or higher.

In a heat stroke, body temperature can rise above 106 degrees in minutes. Experts at the CDC say to not give the victim water at this point. They could be prone to vomiting.

If left untreated, heat stroke can lead to death or permanent disability.

The Maine Animal Welfare Program is also reminding pet and livestock owners to take extra steps to protect animals from exposure to extreme heat.

Owners should keep their pet at home in the shade, air conditioning, or a cool basement. If you have livestock, make sure they have plenty of shade and water.

Tips for pet owners:

Never leave an animal in a parked vehicle, even for a few minutes- Even with windows open a few inches, the temperature in a parked car may hit 120 Fahrenheit within minutes

When running errands, leave your dog home

When traveling, stop at places where your pet can get out of the vehicle

Provide fresh, cool drinking water at all times – including in your vehicle when you are traveling

Outdoor kennels must be well-ventilated and shaded, with water in bowls that will not tip

Do not exercise pets on hot days or warm, humid nights

Clip long coats to about an inch – shorter clips or shaving can leave dogs vulnerable to sunburn

Tips for livestock owners:

Avoid transporting animals in heat over 80 Fahrenheit with high humidity.

Park vehicles loaded with livestock in the shade

Deliver animals at night or in the early morning

Provide well-ventilated air space in farm trucks, barns, or any enclosure

Provide fresh drinking water at all times, and provide shade in resting, eating, and watering areas

Use a water sprinkling system to cool animals

Heatstroke is a threat for both pets and livestock and can be fatal even with prompt treatment.

Signs of heatstroke in small animals include excessive panting, staring or stupor, breathing difficulty, an anxious expression, refusal to obey, warm dry skin, fever, rapid heartbeat, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and collapse.

In large animals, signs of heat stress and stroke may include restlessness, stumbling, increased heart rate, and salivation, panting, collapse, and convulsions.

If you see any of these signs, immediately call your veterinarian.

In response to the heat, the Gray Public Library will be open and serving as a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Please also remember to check on your friends and neighbors.

