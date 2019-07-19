FAYETTE – Edward O. Lauzier, 63, a resident of Fayette, died suddenly, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home due to health issues. He was born Aug. 20, 1955 in Farmington, the son of Oneil Lauzier and Joan (Judd) Lauzier.

He was a 1974 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. Ed worked for the Winthrop Water District and Five Star Builders in Winthrop as a carpenter. On Oct. 17, 1993, in Livermore Falls, he married Linda (Whiteley) Coffin. He was a member of the Jay-Livemore Falls Hunting Club. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and was an avid NASCAR, Red Sox and Patriots fan. He loved riding his Harley and participating in the annual “Toys for Tots Run”.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Judd of Livermore Falls; his wife of 26 years, Linda Lauzier of Fayette; sisters, Sandra Wilson and her husband, Rick of Peru, Irene Nichols of Jay, Yvette Jamison of Livermore and Nancy Roy of Jay; stepson, Paxton Coffin and wife, Willow Shepard of Vermont; grandchildren Pelé, Piper, Raven, and Rowen Coffin; also many nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was predeceased by his father, mother-in-law, Helene Whiteley; brothers-in-law, Terry Nichols, Guy Jamison, Bruce Roy, G.R. Whiteley and Chane Whiteley.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, July 22 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

If desired contributions may be made to

Area Youth Sports, AYS

P..O Box 363

Jay, Maine 04239