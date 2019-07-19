LEWISTON — A motorist on her way to work found herself behind a moose heading into the city.

Kathryn Foley posted a video about 5 a.m. showing a moose running on Route 202 as the Longley Bridge became Main Street. Then without using “his blinkah,” the moose took a right turn onto Lincoln Street.

Foley, whose Facebook profile says she is a respiratory therapist at Central Maine Medical Center, wrote “I’m going to file this one under ‘Cool Things That Happen On My Way To Work.'”

« Previous

filed under: