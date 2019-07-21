LEWISTON – Peter Earle Conant, 73, of Lewiston Maine, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, following years of illness.

He was born in Lewiston on Aug. 16, 1945, to Donald and Eleanor Conant. Formerly of Auburn, Peter was a 1963 graduate of Edward Little High School where he played clarinet in the school band. Following graduation, he attended Tufts University.

For more than 40 years, Peter worked at Hahnel Bros. Co. alongside his grandfather, father, and son. He was also a member of Ancient Brothers Lodge.

A man of many interests, Peter had a talent for drawing, macramé, leather work, and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed playing rousing games of cribbage with his father, brother, and uncles. Although he was active in softball, tennis, and golf, Peter’s real passion was fishing, which he carried on through his life.

Peter is survived by his wife, Jean; his son, Christopher Conant and wife, Darlene of Auburn; his daughter, Kimberly Gombes and husband, Chad of Dover, N.H.; his sister, Donna Gibbs and brother, Del and wife, Crys, all of Lewiston; brother, Scott and wife, Debbie, of Damariscotta; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; as well as many other close relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his sister, Lianne and grandson, Eric.

As he was a fan of 1950s and old-time cowboy nostalgia, his family would like to bid Pete, “Happy Trails”.

Per his request there will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

