GRAY – Judy W. Hascall, 75, died of Pancreatic Cancer on July 12, 2019.

Born in Peoria, Illinois, Jan. 12, 1944, to Robert and Catherine Wallick and graduated from Elmwood High School. Served in the U.S. Naval Hospital Corp. She was stationed at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, where she met her husband of 52 years Brian. She was the love of his life.

She worked at as a legal secretary in home healthcare and for American Greetings

Judy was a member of the First Congregational Church of Gray where she loved volunteering in the Church Garden. Judy always loved dogs and have many cats. She enjoyed music, gardening, Bible Study, feeding the birds and eating.

She was predeceased by her parents, a stillborn baby boy, and her brother-in-law, David.

She is survived by her husband, Brian. Brother “Pete” Wallick, Sister-in-laws Kathy Hascall, Judy Clark and her husband Gary, Laurie Kennedy and her husband Wayne. Nephews Mark and Chris Hascall Nieces; Jamie Brown, Adria Giles, Brianne Kennedy, great-nephew Braden Stone; and great nieces, Lauren and Anna Brown, and Daralynn Stone. The family wishes to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home and Hospice for their compassionate care of Judy during her illness as well as that of Jennifer Theriault and her staff at Elite Homecare.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. in Sawyer Cemetery, Route 136, Durham. Reverend Richard Hyde will officiate.

In lieu of flowers

memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational

Church of Gray

P.O. Box 155

Gray Maine 04039

or your local

Humane Society.

